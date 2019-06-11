Gasper’s homer leads Charleston to 3-2 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 3-2 win over the Rome Braves on Tuesday.

The home run by Gasper scored Eduardo Torrealba and Anthony Seigler to give the RiverDogs a 3-0 lead.

The Braves cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Logan Brown and Griffin Benson hit RBI singles.

Charleston right-hander Alexander Vizcaino (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Noguera (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over three innings.