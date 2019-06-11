White’s double leads Arkansas to 3-1 win over Corpus Christi

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Evan White hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.

The double by White scored Donnie Walton and Aaron Knapp to give the Travelers a 2-1 lead.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Joe DeCarlo scored on an error.

Arkansas right-hander Darren McCaughan (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over eight innings.

Seth Beer homered and singled for the Hooks.