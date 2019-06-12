Salazar’s homer leads Durango to 12-8 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Javier Salazar hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 12-8 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Tuesday.

The home run by Salazar, part of a three-run inning, gave the Generales a 9-8 lead before Daniel Mayora hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Generales extended their lead in the ninth when Mayora hit a two-run single.

Marco Antonio Rivas (1-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ernesto Zaragoza (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Julian Castro doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Rieleros. Saul Soto reached base four times.

With the win, Durango improved to 4-1 against Aguascalientes this season.