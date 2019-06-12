Rosa’s sac fly leads West Virginia to 1-0 win over Delmarva

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Joseph Rosa hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Bobby Honeyman with the go-ahead run, as the West Virginia Power beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 1-0 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Power swept the three-game series.

Honeyman scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Onil Pena and then went to third on a walk by Jake Anchia.

West Virginia starter Steven Moyers (6-4) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Nick Vespi (3-4) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up one run and three hits over six innings.

The Shorebirds were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.