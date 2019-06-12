Bradley’s homer leads Columbus to 3-2 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Bobby Bradley hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 3-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday. The Red Wings saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The home run by Bradley scored Greg Allen to give the Clippers a 2-1 lead.

After Columbus added a run in the eighth on a home run by Brandon Barnes, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nick Gordon hit an RBI double, driving in Jordany Valdespin.

Starter Mitch Talbot (1-0) got the win while DJ Baxendale (2-4) took the loss in relief in the International League game.