Marabell leads Akron over Hartford 5-1

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Connor Marabell had three hits and two RBI as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 on Wednesday.

Akron started the scoring in the first inning when Marabell hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Mitch Longo.

After Akron added a run in the second on a single by Marabell, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Vance Vizcaino hit an RBI single, scoring Scott Burcham.

The RubberDucks later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Li-Jen Chu hit an RBI single and then scored on a walk by Ka'ai Tom to secure the victory.

Matt Whitehouse (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Hartford starter Brandon Gold (6-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Burcham doubled and singled for the Yard Goats.