Collins leads Lynchburg over Wilmington 8-4

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Gavin Collins homered twice and had three hits as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 8-4 on Wednesday.

Down 5-2 in the sixth, Wilmington cut into the lead when Cristian Perez hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Marquez.

The Hillcats extended their lead in the eighth inning when Connor Smith scored on a single and Trenton Brooks scored when a runner was thrown out and Steven Kwan hit an RBI double.

Aaron Pinto (1-0) got the win in relief while Wilmington starter Kris Bubic (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 4-2 against Lynchburg this season.