Yarbrough expected to start for the Rays against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (33-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-26, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (4-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (5-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will face off at Tropicana Field Thursday.

The Rays are 18-16 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Angels are 14-17 on the road. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 is fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .444. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is batting .284. Travis d'Arnaud is 6-for-15 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Trout leads the Angels with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .626. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), David Fletcher: day-to-day (shoulder), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).