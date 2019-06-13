Texas Rangers to visit the Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers (36-31, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-34, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (5-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Red Sox: David Price (4-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Texas will square off at Fenway Park on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 16-17 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Rangers are 12-19 on the road. Texas is slugging .449 as a unit. Hunter Pence leads the team with a slugging percentage of .583. The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Barnes earned his third victory and Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs for Boston. Jesse Chavez registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 32 extra base hits and is batting .290. Betts is 7-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and has 28 RBIs. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-45 with six doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).