UEFA launches online streaming portal, aims for young fans

UEFA says its new online platform to stream soccer games will show German league matches next season.

The governing body of European soccer says www.uefa.tv is "giving viewers greater access to live and on-demand video content," including Champions League highlights.

More streaming services are expected to launch in an effort to reach younger fans worldwide.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says "the digital landscape is evolving and we need to be in a position where we can anticipate and respond to these changes."

UEFA's portal will show Monday highlights of weekend matches in the Bundesliga in TV markets including Britain, Italy, Russia, Spain, the Middle East and Africa.

Archive of classic Bundesliga and Champions League matches involving German teams will also be available.

UEFA will show live games from its youth, women's and futsal competitions where there is no broadcast deal.

It says the site will complement and not compete with TV channels.