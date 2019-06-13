Sullivan leads Montgomery to 4-2 win over Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan singled three times as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-2 on Thursday.

Chattanooga cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth after Brantley Bell hit a sacrifice fly and Gavin LaValley hit an RBI double.

Montgomery answered in the bottom of the frame when Robbie Tenerowicz hit an RBI single, bringing home Sullivan.

Montgomery starter Riley O'Brien (3-4) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tejay Antone (7-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over seven innings.

Mitch Nay singled twice, also stealing a base for the Lookouts.

Montgomery improved to 4-2 against Chattanooga this season.