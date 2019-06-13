Gutierrez’s single leads Lakewood to 4-3 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Abrahan Gutierrez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 4-3 win over the Asheville Tourists on Thursday.

The single by Gutierrez gave the BlueClaws a 4-3 lead and capped a three-run inning for Lakewood. Earlier in the inning, Lakewood tied the game when Jonathan Guzman hit an RBI triple.

Victor Santos (3-6) got the win in relief while Alexander Martinez (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Will Golsan homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Tourists.