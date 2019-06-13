Hiura leads San Antonio to 15-1 win over Tacoma

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the San Antonio Missions defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 15-1 on Thursday.

Hiura hit a solo shot in the first inning and then hit a grand slam in the second, both off Justus Sheffield. Tyler Saladino homered and singled in the win.

San Antonio right-hander Burch Smith (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sheffield (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing eight runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.