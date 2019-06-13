Parker’s homer leads Salt Lake to 13-11 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Jarrett Parker hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 13-11 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday.

The home run by Parker scored Jared Walsh and was the game's last scoring play.

Parker Bridwell (3-3) got the win in relief while Chris Beck (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Memphis got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Adolis Garcia homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs.