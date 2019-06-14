Kirtley hits walk-off single in 11th, Springfield beats Midland 9-8

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Zach Kirtley hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Midland RockHounds 9-8 on Thursday.

Conner Capel scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The RockHounds took an 8-7 lead in the top of the 11th when Kevin Merrell scored on an error.

Junior Fernandez (1-1) got the win in relief while John Gorman (3-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Merrell doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs for the RockHounds.