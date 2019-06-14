Allen leads Stockton over Modesto 8-4

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Allen had three hits and two RBI as the Stockton Ports beat the Modesto Nuts 8-4 on Thursday.

Stockton went up 5-0 in the fifth after Allen hit a two-run triple as part of a four-run inning.

Trailing 6-2, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double.

The Ports later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Alfonso Rivas hit a sacrifice fly and Allen scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Xavier Altamirano (2-3) got the win in relief while Modesto starter Ian McKinney (4-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Ariel Sandoval doubled and singled twice for the Nuts.