Rooker’s single leads Rochester to 7-6 win over Charlotte

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Brent Rooker hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-6 win over the Charlotte Knights on Friday.

Willians Astudillo scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Jake Cave and Rooker.

Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief while Jimmy Cordero (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Seby Zavala homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Knights.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 3-1 against Rochester this season.