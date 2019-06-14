Amaya hits walk-off double in 10th, Great Lakes beats Dayton 4-3

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jacob Amaya had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Friday.

Earlier in the inning, Miguel Vargas singled, scoring Leonel Valera to cut the Dayton lead to 3-2.

The Loons scored one run in the ninth before Dayton answered with two in the next half-inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Justin Hagenman (4-1) got the win in relief while Eddy Demurias (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 6-2 against Dayton this season.