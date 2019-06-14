Kowalczyk, Profar lead the way for Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Alex Kowalczyk homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-1 on Friday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the RoughRiders.

Juremi Profar homered and singled for Frisco.

Frisco went up 4-0 in the third after Preston Beck hit a two-run home run and Brendon Davis hit an RBI single.

The Naturals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Anderson Miller hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the seventh when Kowalczyk hit a solo home run.

Blake Bass (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while NW Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.