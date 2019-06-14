Hurtado helps to shut out Tri-City, Vermont wins 4-0

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jhenderson Hurtado and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Vermont Lake Monsters defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 4-0 on Friday.

Hurtado (1-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win. Angel Macuare (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

In the first inning, Vermont went up 3-0 early after Jordan Diaz hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Jose Rivas. The Lake Monsters scored again in the seventh inning when Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Ward.

Kevin Richards doubled and singled twice in the win.