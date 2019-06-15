Heineman’s homer leads New Orleans to 7-4 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Tyler Heineman hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 7-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday.

The home run by Heineman scored Isan Diaz to give the Baby Cakes a 4-3 lead.

The Baby Cakes later added a run in the fifth and two in the eighth. In the fifth, Monte Harrison hit a solo home run, while Lewis Brinson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

New Orleans starter Zac Gallen (9-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Dietrich Enns (7-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over five innings.

Ty France homered twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Chihuahuas.