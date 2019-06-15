Liput scores winning run in 10th, Rancho Cuca. beats Lake Elsinore 3-2 in walk-off finish

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeter Downs hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Deacon Liput with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 3-2 on Friday.

The Storm took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Olivier Basabe scored on a wild pitch.

Rancho Cuca. starter Josiah Gray struck out six while allowing one run and four hits over seven innings. Max Gamboa (4-1) got the win in relief while Will Headean (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 10-3 against Lake Elsinore this season.