Brewers to face Giants on the road

Milwaukee Brewers (39-30, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-38, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jimmy Nelson (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Milwaukee will play at Oracle Park Saturday.

The Brewers are 17-17 on the road. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with an OBP of .420. The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Drew Pomeranz earned his second victory and Kevin Pillar went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Zach Davies registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 30 RBIs and is batting .224. Pablo Sandoval is 7-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 25 home runs home runs and is slugging .740. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-37 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).