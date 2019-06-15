Antunez, Angeles lead the way for DSL Padres

, (AP) -- Neifi Antunez tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the DSL Padres defeated the DSL Blue Jays 9-5 on Saturday.

Euribiel Angeles singled twice with three RBIs for DSL Padres.

Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, DSL Blue Jays tied it up when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Amell Brazoban that scored Francisco Fajardo.

DSL Padres answered in the next half-inning when Angeles hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Edwin Rojas.

The DSL Padres later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Jose Velez hit a two-run single and Antunez hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Jesus Lugo (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Blue Jays starter Bejardi Meza (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Padres took advantage of some erratic DSL Blue Jays pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.