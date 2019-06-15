Mazza leads Syracuse to 5-0 win over Gwinnett

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Chris Mazza allowed just two hits over eight innings, leading the Syracuse Mets over the Gwinnett Stripers in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Mazza (2-3) struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

In the fourth inning, Syracuse went up 4-0 after Ruben Tejada scored on a single and Danny Espinosa scored on a pickoff error and Dilson Herrera hit a two-run home run. The Mets scored again in the fifth inning when Tejada hit an RBI single, scoring Mazza.

Ben Rowen (4-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Stripers were blanked for the third time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.