Ashbeck, Ruiz carry Lake Elsinore to 11-5 win over Rancho Cuca.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Esteury Ruiz had three hits and scored three runs, and Elliot Ashbeck struck out 15 hitters over seven innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 11-5 on Sunday.
Ashbeck (3-0) allowed one run and three hits to get the win.
Lake Elsinore took the lead in the first when Gabriel Arias hit a sacrifice fly and Olivier Basabe hit a two-run double.
The Storm later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Gerardo Carrillo (2-5) allowed two runs and got two outs in the California League game.
Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 11-4 against Lake Elsinore this season.
