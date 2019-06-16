Rocchio and Delgado homer to lead Mahoning Valley to 9-7 win over Batavia

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Brayan Rocchio and Raynel Delgado connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 9-7 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Sunday.

Rocchio hit a two-run shot before Delgado hit a solo shot that gave the Scrappers an 8-7 lead.

The Scrappers tacked on another run in the eighth when Jonathan Engelmann hit a solo home run.

Juan Paredes (1-0) got the win in relief while Jackson Rose (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Peyton Burdick homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Muckdogs. Evan Edwards doubled and singled.