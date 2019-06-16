Labour’s homer leads Salem-Keizer to 8-3 win over Boise

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Franklin Labour hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to an 8-3 win over the Boise Hawks on Sunday. The Volcanoes swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Labour started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Salem-Keizer scored on three more plays, including a two-run triple by Kwan Adkins.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Luis Moreno (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jeffri Ocando (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Bladimir Restituyo homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Hawks.