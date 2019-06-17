Boston puts win streak on the line against Minnesota

Boston Red Sox (39-34, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (47-23, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (4-6, 4.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Red Sox are 22-17 in road games. Boston's team on-base percentage of .336 is third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an OBP of .389. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 90 hits and has 37 RBIs. Max Kepler is 14-for-33 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .536. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 11-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (wrist).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (quad), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).