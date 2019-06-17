Chirinos to start series opener for Tampa Bay at New York

Tampa Bay Rays (43-28, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (43-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (7-2, 2.88 ERA, .93 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (4-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay meet to begin the three-game series.

The Yankees are 19-7 against teams from the AL East. New York has hit 111 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Gary Sanchez leads the team with 20, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

The Rays are 23-10 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .314. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 28 extra base hits and is batting .290. Brett Gardner is 8-for-30 with a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 74 hits and has 32 RBIs. Yandy Diaz is 18-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Guillermo Heredia: day-to-day (hand), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).