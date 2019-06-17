Duffy scheduled to start for Royals at Mariners

Kansas City Royals (23-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-44, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Adalberto Mondesi and the Royals will take on Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 13-22 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .451, good for third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .538 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Royals are 9-25 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with a mark of .347. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 78 hits and has 49 RBIs. Mallex Smith is 13-for-48 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 35 extra base hits and has 49 RBIs. Cheslor Cuthbert is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).