Bichette leads Harrisburg over Altoona 4-2

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Dante Bichette had two hits and three RBI as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Altoona Curve 4-2 on Monday.

Up 2-0 in the fifth, Harrisburg added to its lead when Bichette hit a two-run triple.

After Altoona scored a run in the fifth on a double by Jerrick Suiter, the Curve cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jared Oliva hit an RBI single, driving in Bralin Jackson.

Harrisburg left-hander Ben Braymer (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sean Brady (2-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.

The Curve failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Bligh Madris reached base four times for the Curve.