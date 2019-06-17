Carrasco scores winning run in 10th, Tri-City beats Staten Island 2-1 in walk-off finish

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Deury Carrasco scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Staten Island Yankees 2-1 on Monday.

Carrasco scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Juan Paulino.

The ValleyCats tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth when Yeuris Ramirez hit a solo home run.

Reliever Hansel Paulino (1-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to pick up the win. Josh Maciejewski (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

Ramirez homered and singled, also stealing a base in the win.