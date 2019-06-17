Dubon, Erceg lead the way for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Mauricio Dubon homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the San Antonio Missions beat the Reno Aces 8-4 on Monday.

Lucas Erceg doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for San Antonio.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second, San Antonio went out in front when Zack Brown hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Dubon.

Reno answered in the next half-inning when Travis Snider hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to one.

The Missions later tacked on four runs in the third, including a two-run single by Dubon.

San Antonio starter Brown (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ricky Nolasco (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing eight runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Abraham Almonte doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Aces.