Restituyo’s double leads Boise to 4-1 win over Everett

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 4-1 win over the Everett AquaSox on Monday.

The double by Restituyo scored Joe Aeilts and Trey Jacobs to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.

Everett answered in the next half-inning when Cade Marlowe scored on a groundout to get within one.

The Hawks later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. Jacobs scored on a double in the sixth before coming home on a single in the eighth.

Starter Wander Cabrera (1-0) got the win while Nate Fisher (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.