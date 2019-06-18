Barreto hits grand slam, leads Las Vegas over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 15-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Monday.

The grand slam by Barreto gave the Aviators a 7-2 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Las Vegas. Earlier in the inning, Las Vegas tied the game when Eric Campbell drew a bases-loaded walk and then took the lead when Jorge Mateo hit an RBI single.

The Aviators later scored eight runs in the fifth to finish off the blowout.

Norge Ruiz (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Memphis starter Evan Kruczynski (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Las Vegas took advantage of some erratic Memphis pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Randy Arozarena homered and singled for the Redbirds.