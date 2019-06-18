Ovalles, Hernandez lift AZL Rangers over AZL Reds 16-3

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexander Ovalles tripled and singled three times, scoring three runs as the AZL Rangers beat the AZL Reds 16-3 on Tuesday.

Heriberto Hernandez homered and doubled with four RBIs and three runs for AZL Rangers.

AZL Rangers scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it scored five runs, including a single by Keyber Rodriguez that scored Osleivis Basabe.

Destin Dotson (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Reds starter Miguel Lar (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.