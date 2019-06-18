Herbert, Robinson lead the way for Hillsboro

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Lucas Herbert tripled and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-1 on Monday.

Kristian Robinson doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro got on the board first in the third inning when Andy Yerzy hit an RBI single and Jesus Marriaga hit a sacrifice fly.

After Hillsboro added a run in the fourth when Ricky Martinez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Herbert, the Dust Devils cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jordy Barley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Benson.

The Hops later added three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Hillsboro right-hander Deyni Olivero (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Omar Cruz (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and three hits over three innings.