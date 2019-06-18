Busby hits grand slam, leads Bradenton over Clearwater

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-6 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Busby capped a five-run inning and gave the Marauders a 7-0 lead after Adrian Valerio hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Trailing 8-3, the Threshers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Simon Muzziotti hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Alec Bohm.

Bradenton right-hander Brad Case (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alejandro Requena (5-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over four innings.

For the Threshers, Bohm homered and singled twice, driving home three runs. Jhailyn Ortiz homered and singled.