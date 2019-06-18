Kent leads Portland to 2-1 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Matthew Kent pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Erie SeaWolves in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Kent (2-2) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Portland broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh when Luke Tendler hit an RBI double, bringing home Brett Netzer.

After Portland added a run in the eighth on a single by Tendler, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run.

Ethan DeCaster (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while walking two in the Eastern League game.