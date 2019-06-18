Tauchman and Higashioka homer to lead Scranton/WB to 8-4 win over Norfolk

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Mike Tauchman and Kyle Higashioka connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday.

Tauchman hit a three-run shot before Higashioka hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the RailRiders a 5-0 lead.

After Scranton/WB added a run in the fourth on a single by Logan Morrison, the Tides cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including a double by Zach Vincej that scored Jesus Sucre.

The RailRiders later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Aaron Judge hit a solo home run, while Trey Amburgey hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Thairo Estrada doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Scranton/WB.

Scranton/WB right-hander Randall Delgado (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler Herb (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 3-1 against Norfolk this season.