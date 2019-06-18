Calabuig leads Midland over Springfield 4-2

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Chase Calabuig singled twice as the Midland RockHounds topped the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 on Tuesday. The Cardinals saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Springfield started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Dylan Carlson advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a single by Justin Toerner.

Midland answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Edwin Diaz hit a two-run double and Calabuig hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the fifth when Diaz hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler Ramirez.

Grant Holmes (2-1) got the win in relief while Springfield starter Johan Oviedo (1-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.