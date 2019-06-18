Rookie Yamamoto blanks Cardinals again, Marlins win 6-0

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Rookie Jordan Yamamoto dazzled again, matching his first career start by pitching seven scoreless innings against St. Louis, and the Miami Marlins beat the Cardinals 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Yamamoto (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. He gave up three hits in seven innings in his major league debut, on June 12 in Miami against the Cardinals. Before that game, he had not pitched above Double-A.

Yamamoto became the first pitcher since Pittsburgh's Nick Maddox in 1907 to beat the Cardinals twice in a seven-day span when the first game was his debut. Relievers Tayron Guerrero and Sergio Romo completed the two-hitter.

Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins.

Jack Flaherty (4-4) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out eight, and had St. Louis' first hit off Yamamoto, a ground-rule double in the third. Dexter Fowler singled with two outs in the seventh for the other hit, and Yamamoto concluded his strong night by striking out Yadier Molina.

Castro broke a scoreless tie leading off the fifth when he homered to left.

After Garrett Cooper led off the seventh with a double, Anderson smacked a slider from Flaherty into the left-field seats. Flaherty has allowed 15 homers in 15 starts this season, including six in his last four starts.

Miami added three runs in the eighth on two doubles, two singles and an error.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Hall of Famer Lou Brock attended the game on his 80th birthday. The Cardinals' mascot, Fredbird, presented Brock with a cake in the third inning, and the crowd serenaded him with "Happy Birthday."

GREAT GRAB

Marlins first baseman Cooper made a long run, stretched out and landed on a tarp as he caught a foul pop by Molina to end the second inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Caleb Smith (left hip inflammation) threw a bullpen Tuesday. "He's just got to go through his progression," manager Don Mattingly said. "We're talking about him going out (on rehab assignment) if everything keeps going good."

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko (lower back strain) remains on the injured list after a setback in his rehab. ... RHP Adam Wainwright (left hamstring strain) likely will come off the IL and start Thursday, manager Mike Shildt said.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-7, 3.68 ERA) will make his third career start against St. Louis. In his last start, he snapped a streak of four straight outings in which he allowed no more than one run, giving up five runs in a loss to Pittsburgh.

Cardinals: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-0, 2.00) will be making his first career start against Miami.