Guillorme’s double leads Syracuse over Charlotte in 10 innings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Luis Guillorme hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Syracuse Mets to a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday.

Dilson Herrera scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Tim Peterson (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Connor Walsh (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Herrera homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Adam Engel, Daniel Palka and Seby Zavala each had three hits for Charlotte. The Knights failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-1 against Charlotte this season.