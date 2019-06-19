Slaughter’s single leads Eugene over Vancouver in 10 innings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Edmond Americaan scored on a single and Jonathan Soto scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Eugene Emeralds to a 6-5 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday.

Americaan scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Luis Vazquez and then went to third on a single by Jake Slaughter.

In the bottom of the inning, Vancouver scored on a single by Yorman Rodriguez that brought home Jesus Lopez. However, the rally ended when Carlos Vega got Trevor Schwecke to ground out to end the game.

The Emeralds tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Fernando Kelli hit an RBI triple, bringing home Luis Diaz.

Reliever Ivan Medina (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and two hits over two innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Gage Burland (0-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Canadians left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.