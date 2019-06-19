Dodgers take on the Giants after Kershaw’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-6, 6.43 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (4-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Dodgers are 18-8 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 115 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 23, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Giants are 15-17 against NL West Division teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 91 hits and has 58 RBIs. Max Muncy is 11-for-34 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with nine home runs and is batting .241. Kevin Pillar is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (hand), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: day-to-day (hand).