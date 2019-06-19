Courtney Vandersloot leads Sky past Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-83 on Wednesday night.

Cheyenne Parker and Allie Quigley each had 13 points for the Sky (5-2). They have won four straight games.

The Sky led 61-56 after the third quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead. New York (3-6) got to 82-78 with just under 2 minutes left. Amanda Zahui B. missed a fast-break layup on one and of the court and then Cheyenne Parker was fouled with 1:31 left. She made both free throws as the Sky made 9 of 10 from the line in the final 91 seconds to seal the win.

Asia Durr scored 19 points to lead New York and Tina Charles added 16.

DREAM 88, FEVER 78

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 28 points, Renee Montgomery added 16 points and nine assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 88-78 to snap a five-game skid.

Hayes was 9 of 15 from the field and hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Elizabeth Williams added 10 points and three blocks for the Dream (2-5).

Montgomery scored or assisted on 15 of the Dream's 25 fourth-quarter points, helping them build an 11-point lead when she kicked the ball out to Hayes for a long 3 with 3:33 to play.

Candice Dupree led the Fever (4-5) with 19 points.