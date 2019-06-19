Escobar’s double leads Charlotte to 9-7 win over Syracuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 9-7 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

The double by Escobar gave the Knights an 8-7 lead and capped a four-run inning for Charlotte. Earlier in the inning, Adam Engel scored on a fielder's choice and Seby Zavala hit a sacrifice fly.

The Knights tacked on another run in the eighth when Daniel Palka hit an RBI single, scoring Engel.

Zach Thompson (3-1) got the win in relief while David Roseboom (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Syracuse's Ruben Tejada hit for the cycle in the loss.