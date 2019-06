Argentina draws with Paraguay 1-1 in Copa America

Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Paraguay at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. AP Photo

Argentina couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in the Copa America on Wednesday, staying last in its group and facing an early elimination in the South American competition.

Derlis Gonzalez opened the scoring for Paraguay in the 37th minute at the Mineirao Stadium and Lionel Messi leveled it from the penalty spot in the 57th.

Gonzalez missed a penalty kick shortly after Messi's equalizer, with goalkeeper Franco Armani stopping his shot from the spot.

Colombia leads Group B with six points and is already through to the knockout stage thanks to a late 1-0 win over guest Qatar earlier Wednesday. Paraguay is second with two points, and Argentina and Qatar have one.

Argentina trails Qatar on the tiebreakers.

In the last round on Sunday, Colombia faces Paraguay and Argentina plays Qatar.