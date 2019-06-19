Sports
Dodgers’ Hill leaves game after 1 inning against Giants
Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers has left his start against the San Francisco Giants after one inning.
The left-hander retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts Wednesday night.
Hill came out to the mound to begin the second inning and a trainer soon followed. Manager Dave Roberts visited Hill, who then walked off. He was replaced by reliever Dylan Floro.
There was no immediate explanation for Hill's departure.
Hill is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA and has won four straight dating to May 17.
